Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market cap of $312.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.12. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

