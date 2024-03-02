Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.98, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $2,983,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,313.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $2,983,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,313.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,397 shares of company stock worth $12,000,202 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.