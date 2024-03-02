G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.04% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.00.
In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,273 shares of company stock valued at $367,243 in the last three months. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
