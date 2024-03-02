G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.04% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at G1 Therapeutics

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,273 shares of company stock valued at $367,243 in the last three months. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 73.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

