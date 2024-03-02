FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
FutureFuel Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.76. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.
FutureFuel Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
