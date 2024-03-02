Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.95). The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $280, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.22 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.050–1.050 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of FLGT opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FLGT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $39,618.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $39,618.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,048.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $672,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

