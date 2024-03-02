Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

