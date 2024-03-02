FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:FIP opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $501.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 201.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

