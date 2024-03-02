FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of FIP opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. FTAI Infrastructure has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $501.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 92,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,458,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 159,486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

