FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ FIP opened at $5.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $501.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.41. FTAI Infrastructure has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.20.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.