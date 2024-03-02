FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIP opened at $25.51 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.