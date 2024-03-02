FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 15th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.38.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

