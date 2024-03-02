FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 15th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
FTAI Aviation stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.38.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
