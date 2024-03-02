FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTAIO opened at $25.70 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.
About FTAI Aviation
