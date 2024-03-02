FTAI Aviation Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:FTAIN)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTAIN opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $26.09.
About FTAI Aviation
