Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.
Frontline Stock Up 0.2 %
FRO stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Frontline has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
About Frontline
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
