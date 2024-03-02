Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Frontline Stock Up 0.2 %

FRO stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Frontline has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on Frontline

About Frontline

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.