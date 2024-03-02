Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues Earnings Results

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Frontdoor updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,016,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,014,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

