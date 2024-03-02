Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $112.56

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.56 and last traded at $112.53, with a volume of 940094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 63.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.