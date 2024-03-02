Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 631 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.09%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

