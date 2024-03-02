Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 426 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.16 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

