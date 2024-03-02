Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 3,592 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

SBCF opened at $24.03 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $128.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

