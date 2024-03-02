Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 273,723 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 273,723 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE Trading Down 1.6 %

NKE opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.