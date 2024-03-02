Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.39.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

