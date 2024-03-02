Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 120,636 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120,636 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.4 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $36.08 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $342,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,311,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $282,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,826 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,311,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,439 shares of company stock valued at $5,904,479 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

