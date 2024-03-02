Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 1,092,643 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092,643 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.06% of SentinelOne worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $351,507.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $351,507.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,171,711 shares of company stock valued at $27,807,497 in the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

