Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $111.37 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Further Reading

