Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,826,199 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of ADMA Biologics worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 5.16. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

