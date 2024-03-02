Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Five Below by 119.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159,844 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP boosted its position in Five Below by 13.2% during the third quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 42,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $31,525,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $200.81 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.