Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $123,027,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 741,955 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

SPOT stock opened at $263.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.12 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $114.64 and a 52 week high of $263.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.83.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

