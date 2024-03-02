Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $251.63 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of -0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at $389,262,360.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

