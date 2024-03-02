Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GH

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.