Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $41.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GH
Guardant Health Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guardant Health
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.