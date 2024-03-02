Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.64 and a 200-day moving average of $246.11.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

