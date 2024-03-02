Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.64 and a 200-day moving average of $246.11.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.
Constellation Brands Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
