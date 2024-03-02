Fred Alger Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,673 shares of company stock worth $103,189,384. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $743.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $651.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.59. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $761.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

