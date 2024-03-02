Fred Alger Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,339 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Balchem worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,018,000 after buying an additional 227,360 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth approximately $19,842,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Balchem by 58.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 345,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after purchasing an additional 127,686 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Performance

Balchem stock opened at $156.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $158.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,183.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore L. Harris sold 34,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.29, for a total value of $5,299,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,707.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Balchem

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.