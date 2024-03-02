Fred Alger Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,910 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 135.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of ON by 243.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,318 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $7,635,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of ON by 73.5% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 22.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $34.65 on Friday. On Holding AG has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 123.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

