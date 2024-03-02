Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $16.54 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 17.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,738.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,888.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

