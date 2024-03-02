Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $424.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $432.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.58. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

