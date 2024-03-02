Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,729 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 302,463 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $158.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.48.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

