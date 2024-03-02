Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 20.1 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

