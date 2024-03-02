Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,760 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Shares of IRTC opened at $120.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $3,012,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

