Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 501,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.85. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 27,474 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at $687,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.