Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Fobi AI had a negative return on equity of 303.36% and a negative net margin of 425.11%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

Shares of FOBIF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Fobi AI has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions.

