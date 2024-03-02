Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Fobi AI had a negative return on equity of 303.36% and a negative net margin of 425.11%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.
Fobi AI Stock Performance
Shares of FOBIF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Fobi AI has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.38.
About Fobi AI
