FMC (NYSE:FMC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FMC. BNP Paribas lowered FMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.53.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

