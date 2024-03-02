Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.73.

Get Flywire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flywire

Flywire Stock Down 0.5 %

FLYW stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. Flywire has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter worth about $3,147,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.