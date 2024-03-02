FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 104,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 57,397 shares.The stock last traded at $75.43 and had previously closed at $75.39.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,100,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

