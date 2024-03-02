Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Five Below worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.88.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Up 0.1 %

FIVE stock opened at $200.81 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.24 and its 200 day moving average is $182.64.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

