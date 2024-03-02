First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.26

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 84272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

