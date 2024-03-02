First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.62.

TSE FM opened at C$12.90 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.18.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

