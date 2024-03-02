Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

