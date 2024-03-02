Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

FNF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 33.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

