Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FIHL)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Fidelis Insurance has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of FIHL opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

FIHL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

