F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2194 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ XFIX opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

